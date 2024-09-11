STAR Financial Bank Has $463,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

STAR Financial Bank trimmed its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

