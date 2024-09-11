STAR Financial Bank Purchases 398 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

