STAR Financial Bank Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH opened at $599.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.05. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

