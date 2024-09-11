Status Market Cap Hits $83.14 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $83.14 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00009351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,799.75 or 1.00038964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02160465 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $4,377,164.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

