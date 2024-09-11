Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 10th (ACET, DAN, DYN, FCX, FFIV, HY, LCNB, LTRX, MET, NCLH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.