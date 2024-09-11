Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 10th (ACET, DAN, DYN, FCX, FFIV, HY, LCNB, LTRX, MET, NCLH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
