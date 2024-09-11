Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 465% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.14. 58,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,908. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braslyn Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth $1,675,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth about $2,132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

