StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

About InspireMD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InspireMD by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the period. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.