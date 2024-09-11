StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.85.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
