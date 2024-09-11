StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

