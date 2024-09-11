StockNews.com Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Sell

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of DYN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,956. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 32,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $1,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,950 shares of company stock worth $2,736,302. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

