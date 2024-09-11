StockNews.com Downgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to Hold

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Quanex Building Products Price Performance
NX traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,198. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $866.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
