StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Conn’s stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $301,120.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

