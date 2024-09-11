StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

