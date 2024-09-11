Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Down 1.6 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.69.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.87%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

