Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 230000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Strategic Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

