Strike Hits Market Capitalization of $32.00 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Strike has a total market cap of $32.00 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $6.07 or 0.00010656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,272,954 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

