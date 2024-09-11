Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading Down 3.7%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.59. 396,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 784,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPCR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of -3.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,157,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $705,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

