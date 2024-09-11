Studio Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $152,843,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,932,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,742 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.