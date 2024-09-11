Studio Investment Management LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIOG opened at $111.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.82. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.41 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $849.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

