Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSIC. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

