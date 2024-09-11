Studio Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after acquiring an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

