Studio Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 68,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 30.6% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average of $129.13. The firm has a market cap of $429.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $160.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

