Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.21

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 13637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market cap of $688.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.90%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Articles

