Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.90 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009229 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,345.13 or 0.99901789 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023824 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.