SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $143.46 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. SUNDOG has a market cap of $280.08 million and approximately $143.46 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SUNDOG Token Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

SUNDOG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,530,454 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.28061876 USD and is down -10.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $155,774,022.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

