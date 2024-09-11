SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.39. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

