Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 7.3%

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 75,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,923,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Sunrise Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

