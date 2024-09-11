Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $35,311.51 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,649,790.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. 5,823,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 6.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

