Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Trading Up 12.5%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 26,062,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 274,652,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

