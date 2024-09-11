Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,426 shares during the quarter. Sweetgreen makes up about 1.3% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 2.32.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,565.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,434.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,205.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Jammet sold 169,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $6,072,565.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,434.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,116 shares of company stock worth $13,248,867 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.