SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (SWKHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on September 30th

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of SWKHL opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19.

