Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 99,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,266,000 after buying an additional 674,366 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 168,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

