Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

