Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.10 and last traded at $161.74. Approximately 3,095,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,766,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $957,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $26,960,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

