Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Shares of Target stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

