Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Acquires 67 Shares

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($197.14).
Mark Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Crawford bought 51 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($198.08).
Team17 Group Stock Down 5.5 %
TM17 traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.72). 628,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,507. The stock has a market cap of £299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Team17 Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.53.
Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.
