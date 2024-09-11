Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Mark Crawford Acquires 67 Shares

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) insider Mark Crawford bought 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £150.75 ($197.14).

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mark Crawford bought 51 shares of Team17 Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £151.47 ($198.08).

TM17 traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 208 ($2.72). 628,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,507. The stock has a market cap of £299.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,333.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.31. Team17 Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.71) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.54).

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

