Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

TECK.A traded down C$0.15 on Wednesday, hitting C$60.20. The company had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$44.46 and a 52-week high of C$74.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.36.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

