Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

