Teck Resources Ltd. (TCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 27th

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Paradigm Capital upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

See Also

Dividend History for Teck Resources (TSE:TCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.