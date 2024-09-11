Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Tecsys’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tecsys’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.08%.
Shares of TCS stock opened at C$39.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$24.31 and a 1-year high of C$44.78. The firm has a market cap of C$586.92 million, a P/E ratio of 312.00 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.15%.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
