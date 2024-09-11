TerraClassicUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.80 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $96.49 million and $11.80 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00041954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015350 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,956,391,694 coins and its circulating supply is 5,842,877,714 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

