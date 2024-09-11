Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,002 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $466,206,000 after acquiring an additional 218,397 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 37.2% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.03.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $226.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $722.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.96.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

