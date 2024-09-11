Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,955,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 348,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.25.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

