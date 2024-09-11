Tezos Price Reaches $0.63 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $632.67 million and $13.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,020,283,912 coins and its circulating supply is 999,750,833 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.