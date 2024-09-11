The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

