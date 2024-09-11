The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Buckle has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.58. The stock had a trading volume of 73,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $579,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at $73,724,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $579,852.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,724,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,893 shares of company stock worth $3,271,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

