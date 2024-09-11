The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.1 %

CLX opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.