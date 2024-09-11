The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CAO Agostino Ricupati Sells 1,601 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Cooper Companies stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.51. 897,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,318. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cooper Companies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $205,511,000 after acquiring an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.