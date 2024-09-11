The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 298.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COO opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

