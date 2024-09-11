The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

