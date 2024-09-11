The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.4% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $370.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

