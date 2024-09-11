The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Acquired by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,957 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Vita Coco worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 188,060 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 1,310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 403,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Vita Coco by 16.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vita Coco Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,857 shares of company stock valued at $806,795. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vita Coco

(Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.